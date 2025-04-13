ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 885.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 178.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FC. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $20.14 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $265.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

