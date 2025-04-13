ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,612,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,145,000 after purchasing an additional 130,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 73,216 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

