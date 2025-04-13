ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $221.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.99 and its 200 day moving average is $235.29. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.11.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

