ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 64.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SMP opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.57. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 100.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,592. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

