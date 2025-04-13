ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 82.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LE opened at $8.91 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $275.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Lands’ End had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $441.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

