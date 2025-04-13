ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,777 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 33.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $743.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.