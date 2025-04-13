ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

HONE opened at $9.06 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $402.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

