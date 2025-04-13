ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,132 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centuri were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Centuri during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Centuri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Centuri by 39.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Centuri during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centuri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

CTRI opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centuri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

