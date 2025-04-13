ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 108,660 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,660 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after buying an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $144,565.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,059.18. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,372.26. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,170 shares of company stock worth $2,766,739. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.1 %

CYTK opened at $38.65 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

