ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 11,566 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,752 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Zumiez worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth $236,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $279.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.