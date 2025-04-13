ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 321,834 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,834 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Boston Partners lifted its position in MasterBrand by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,083,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 135,693 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,608,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MasterBrand by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,122,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBC opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

