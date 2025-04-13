ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 369,051 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 369,051 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,611,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,260 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.49.
Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
