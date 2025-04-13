ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 44,777 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,777 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 600,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextDecade by 43.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 321,603 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 155,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 123,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.71.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

