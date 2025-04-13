ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $369,000 Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Victory Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 52,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

