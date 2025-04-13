ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $423,000 Position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Acelyrin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acelyrin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acelyrin by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Acelyrin by 81.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 273,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Acelyrin by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 34,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of Acelyrin stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLRN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acelyrin news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $49,281.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 671,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,603.22. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acelyrin Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

