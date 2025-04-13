ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $428,000 Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Annexon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 576,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Annexon by 116.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,294 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,534,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 341,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Annexon by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANNX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $163.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

