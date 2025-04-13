ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $493,000 Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.02 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

