ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 161.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EverCommerce by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 61,144 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 305.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in EverCommerce by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.06. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $55,515.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,187,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,088.65. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $91,558.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,686,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,566,191.60. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,767. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

(Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.