ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 161.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EverCommerce by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 61,144 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 305.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in EverCommerce by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.06. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.35.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at EverCommerce
In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $55,515.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,187,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,088.65. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $91,558.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,686,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,566,191.60. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,767. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
