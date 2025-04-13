ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer purchased 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,221.68. This trade represents a 2.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,182 shares of company stock worth $439,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $16.34 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $377.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.27.

TITN has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

