ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,254 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GameStop were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,144,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,009,000 after buying an additional 1,852,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GameStop by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $5,332,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 138,597 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Stock Performance

GME opened at $26.34 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 146.35 and a beta of -0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $36,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,875.81. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 572,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,740,948. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

