Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,500.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,131.86.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,894.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,814.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,981.71. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

