Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gina A. Richardson acquired 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $32,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,070. This trade represents a 30.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at $685,762. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $448.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.74%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

