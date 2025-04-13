Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 847.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,890,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,330,000 after buying an additional 250,630 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Fortis by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 294,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

