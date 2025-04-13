Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 19,020 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBK opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $914.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

