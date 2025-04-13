Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 198.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,396 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.69% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 24.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $3.02 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

