Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,070,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 949,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after acquiring an additional 111,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

