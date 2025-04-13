Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.95.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at $16,467,430.72. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,114,929.96. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,587. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

