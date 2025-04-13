Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 5,834 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

