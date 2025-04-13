Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $42.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.51). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

