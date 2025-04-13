Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

