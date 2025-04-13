Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 58,813 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,813 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Graham by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of GHM opened at $29.87 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $325.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

