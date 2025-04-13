General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,398 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $3,400,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

GE opened at $181.60 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $146.78 and a 12-month high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

