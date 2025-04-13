Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,110 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNFree Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Organon & Co. worth $63,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGN. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 2.3 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

