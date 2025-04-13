Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,110 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Organon & Co. worth $63,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGN. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

