Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,681 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 670,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $59,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 884.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Visteon Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VC opened at $68.11 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

