Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,421 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,904,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.21% of Hecla Mining worth $68,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,440,000 after buying an additional 774,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after acquiring an additional 502,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,189,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,441,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,798,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 232,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HL. TD Securities cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,559.20. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $84,604.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,551.94. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32 and a beta of 1.77. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

