Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $59,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Standex International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Standex International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE:SXI opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

