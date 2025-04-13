Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $61,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,823,000 after purchasing an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,850,000 after buying an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 486,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $21,340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LivaNova by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 189,665 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

