Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $62,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

OSIS opened at $189.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.32. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

