Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,379,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $63,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2,119.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 392,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,896,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 155,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,249,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,049,959.60. This represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 812,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,207,980 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

