Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $65,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in BankUnited by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.20. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 1,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,103.06. This trade represents a 4.81 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

