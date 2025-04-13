Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Axcelis Technologies worth $62,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78,037.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 782,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,649,000 after purchasing an additional 781,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,050,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after buying an additional 348,504 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 820,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 313,689 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,069,000 after acquiring an additional 290,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

