Geode Capital Management LLC Has $58.92 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $58,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Rapid7 by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Trading Up 3.5 %

RPD opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.99. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

Read Our Latest Report on RPD

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.