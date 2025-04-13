Geode Capital Management LLC Has $59.58 Million Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Tidewater worth $59,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 2,018.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 336.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,208,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDW. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Tidewater Price Performance

TDW opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $111.42.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

