Geode Capital Management LLC Has $63.05 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,004,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.46% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $63,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GT. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Argus upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

NASDAQ GT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

