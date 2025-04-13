Geode Capital Management LLC Has $63.87 Million Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of PriceSmart worth $63,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3,905.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.87.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $725,890.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,182,238.97. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $358,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,503.47. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

