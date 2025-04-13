Geode Capital Management LLC Has $67.93 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,329 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $67,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DSGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.