Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $62,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

