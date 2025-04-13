Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,526 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Cohen & Steers worth $66,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

CNS opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

