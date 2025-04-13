Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of Rigetti Computing worth $58,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

