Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $66,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.05 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

